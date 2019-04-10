Share:

President Arif Alvi has said Pakistan and Turkey enjoy an unparalleled fraternal relationship embedded in a shared cultural and religious heritage.

He was talking to Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakayuz, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The President appreciated Turkish support during recent tensions with India.

He stressed that there is a vast potential for investment in Pakistan especially in energy, infrastructure and food processing sector.

Later, President Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Commander Turkish Air Force General Hasan Kucukakayuz.