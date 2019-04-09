Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Academy of Letters on Tuesday organized 38th session of its literary program under the series ‘meet a writer’ with eminent poet Akhtar Usman.

Prominent writers, poets and intellectuals including Iftikhar Arif, Salahudin Darvaish, Anwar Fithrat, Hasan Abass Raza, Rizwana Ali Syed, Jahangir Imran, Nelofer Iqbal, Dr Ravesh Nadeem, Rehman Hafeez, Mahboob Zafar and Afshan Abbasi participated in the literary discussion. Director General PAL Dr Rashid Hameed were also present on the occasion.

The scholars discussed in detail the poetry and critical abilities of Akhtar Usman. They paid tributes to the literary contributions of him, adding that he was a good poet and an equally good critic. His poetry, they said, in spite of being part of progressive poetry, had a unique energy.

The scholars further said that Akhtar Usman had his own style of writing which was different from his contemporaries.

Akhtar Usman in his remarks thanked the scholars for presenting papers on his literary work and shared his experiences with the participants.