LAHORE- Classically trained pianist Haroon Shad has attained grade 3 in graded music examinations offered by Associate Board of the Royal School of Music, an accredited examination body which awards graded and diploma qualification in music. This exam took place at Dubai College, and Haroon achieved the distinction grade.

Talking to this scribe, Haroon said: “I would advise young musicians to work hard and never give up. Music is such enrichment in our lives. Music is an expression of a person. I adore music it brings happiness, joy and confidence to everyone and everywhere. It unites people.”

He continued: “I love playing piano because there is no other medium quite like it that can display emotion so well. You want to pull at someone’s heart strings? There is a song for that,” he said.

ABRSM is the UK’s largest music education body, one of its largest music publishers and the world’s leading provider of music exams, holding over 650,000 assessments in more than 90 countries every year. As a registered charity, we also make significant donations towards music education initiatives around the world.

Founded in 1889, we have a long and storied history. But our mission has stayed the same: to nurture a love for music, and to inspire achievement in it. At ABRSM, we believe that everyone, wherever they’re from, should have access to high-quality music-learning.