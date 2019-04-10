Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assailed leaders of Israel and India for what he described as showing a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank and Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Tuesday, he said their acts, for votes, are in defiance of the international law, UNSC resolutions and their own constitution.

He further questioned whether the people of those countries felt a sense of outrage at what their leaders are willing to do, simply to win an election.

