Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he thinks there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the general election due to begin there on Thursday (tomorrow).

Imran said that if the next Indian government were led by the opposition Congress party, it might be too scared to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash from the right. “Perhaps if the BJP – a right-wing party – wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached,” Imran told a small group of foreign journalists during an informal, hourlong chat in Islamabad.

This was despite the massive alienation that Muslims in Kashmir and Muslims in general were facing in Modi’s India, said Imran. “I never thought I would see what is happening in India right now,” said Imran. “Muslim-ness is being attacked.”

He said Indian Muslims he knew who many years ago had been happy about their situation in India were now very worried by extreme Hindu nationalism. He said Modi, like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was electioneering based on “fear and nationalist feeling”.

The BJP’s pledge this week to propose stripping decades-old special rights from the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which prevent outsiders from buying property in the state, was a major concern, though it could also be electioneering, Imran said.

Imran did appear to offer India an olive branch, saying that Islamabad was determined to dismantle all militias in the country, and that the government had full support from the Army for the programme.

“We have decided, for the future of our country — forget the outside pressure — we will not allow armed militias to operate anymore,’’ he said.

“The Pakistan Army created them,’’ he said, referring to the 1980s when Pakistan and the United States backed Muslim insurgents in Afghanistan against Soviet forces. But, he added, “there is no use for these groups anymore.’’

Imran said Kashmir was a political struggle and there was no military solution, adding that Kashmiris suffered if armed militants from Pakistan came across the border, leading to Indian army crackdowns.

Imran said that it was vital for Pakistan to have peace with its neighbours, Afghanistan, India and Iran, if it was to have the kind of economy needed to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

When asked whether he or the country’s military establishment controls Pakistan, Imran said that they work closely.

Imran blamed Pakistan’s economic problems on his predecessors, especially the Sharif family, his political rivals. ”You can’t have the ruling elite siphoning off money and taking it abroad,’’ he said. “If you don’t hold them accountable, the country has no future.’’