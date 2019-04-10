Share:

LAHORE - Sadar police division SP (Operations) Syed Ali on Tuesday ordered the field police officers to intensify crackdown on the proclaimed offenders involved in different crime cases. The officer while presiding over a meeting at his office reviewed the data and arrests of POs during the month of March. All the in-charges of the raiding teams were also present on this occasion. SP Syed Ali expressed his satisfaction over the arrests of proclaimed offenders and most wanted criminals and ordered the police to continue raids on a daily basis. He also directed the officials to send back reports regarding the arrests of POs to the police headquarters on regular basis. According to a police spokesman, SP Syed Ali also issued show-cause notices to several officials who failed to meet the target regarding the arrest of POs. He also directed the officials to devise and implement a comprehensive strategy to trace and arrest the proclaimed offenders. Meanwhile, the police arrested five POs who were at large for the last couple of years. The spokesman said that the Sundar police arrested five POs who were involved in fraud cases.

The suspects were identified as Rustam, Adnan, Fida Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, and Kausar Bibi. The arrested POs wee handed over to the investigation police for further interrogation.