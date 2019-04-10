Share:

LAHORE (PR) Punjab Revenue Authority will celebrate the Tax Day on April 10, 2019 in coordination with Board of Revenue and Excise &Taxation Department.

It has become an annual feature since 2016. The Day is celebrated to raise awareness amongst the general public and potential taxpayers about the benefits of paying taxes. People are sensitized that socio-economic development of the country depends on the resources accumulated through raising taxes. It highlights how the public services delivered by the government depend on taxpayers’ money.

The Day is marked through various awareness raising activities like media coverage, seminars, declamation contests, walks, branding at prominent places and main thoroughfares, and other such activities. Chairperson PRA Javed Ahmed is supervising all the activities related with this celebration.