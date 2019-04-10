Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 208.06 points (0.56 percent) to close at 37129.97 points. In overall 59,572 trades, a total of 160,484,650 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 5.894 billion.

Out of 350 companies, share prices of 174 companies recorded increase while 149 companies registered decrease whereas 27 companies remained stable.

The three top traded companies were Unity Foods(R) with a volume of 15,885,000 and price per share of Rs 2.78, Maple Leaf with a volume of 15,633,000 and price per share of Rs 32.65 and Fauji Cement 11,368,000 and price per share of Rs 17.80.

The top advancer was Island Textile with the increase of Rs 74 per share, closing at Rs 1923 while Sanofi-Aventis was runner up with the increase of Rs 25.03 per share, closing at Rs 825.