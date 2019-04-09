Share:

RAWALPINDI- Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology on Monday late night and inspected its various sections.

A statement issued on Tuesday, the CM interacted with the patients and enquired about treatment and other facilities being provided to them at the hospital during his visit. On the occasion, the patients expressed satisfaction over treatment being provided to them. Usman Buzdar said that transforming the RIC as cardiovascular diseases center would be reviewed and this model would also be adopted in DG Khan.

and in the hospital to be set up in Quetta in collaboration with the Punjab government.

He said that heart patients would be provided the best healthcare facilities and assured that RIC would be given every possible resource for free treatment, he added.

Provincial ministers Raja Basharat, Raja Rashid Hafeez and others also accompanied the CM.