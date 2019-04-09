Share:

LOS ANGELES - Rochelle Humes has banned diet talk around her young daughters. The star - who has Alaia-Mai, six, and Valentina, two, with husband Marvin Humes - explained how she wants her girls to grow up without worrying too much about their weight, and she has even scolded her own mother for breaking the important rule. She told The Mirror: ‘’She was like, ‘Oh I need to go on a diet before your birthday’. That’s fine to say to me, but I don’t like that around my girls. ‘’I’ll be like, ‘Right, we need to eat this because we need to look after our teeth.’ ‘’ Meanwhile, Rochelle’s husband Marvin previously insisted the couple have no more plans to add to their brood, and he revealed they are ‘’done’’ having children.