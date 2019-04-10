Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar Tuesday met American Senator Gary Peter in New York to present Pakistan’s case on the war on terrorism.

According to a statement issued by Governor House Lahore, the two discussed issues relating to Pak-US relations, current tension between India and Pakistan and the war on terror.

Democratic Party leader Tahir Javed and Scottish Parliamentarian Anas Sarwar were also present in the meeting.

Ch Sarwar briefed the American Senator about the sacrifices made by Pakistan in the war on terror and steps taken by Pakistan to eradicate terrorism. Governor also told the Senator that Pakistan had played instrumental role in defeating terrorism in South Asia and wanted the world to acknowledge its sacrifices.

Sarwar also stressed the need for strong bilateral relations between the two countries in all areas.

Senator Gary Peter acknowledged Pakistan’s role in the war on terror and said that United States will keep supporting its efforts in this regard. He hoped the relations between Pakistan and United States will get stronger day by day. The Senator also assured that United States will also help Pakistan in addressing its financial crisis.