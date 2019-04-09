Share:

ISLAMABAD-Tarnol police nabbed 3 gangsters who used to loot passengers after portraying themselves as transporters and boarding them in their vans, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Following complaints of gangsters looting passengers, DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed assigned task to SP (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal to ensure arrest of the perpetrators involved in looting passengers. He constituted a special team headed by DSP Ghulam Baqir including SHO Tarnol Sub-Inspector Sham-ul-Akbar and others. The team, according to the police, managed to arrest 3 persons for the crime. They were identified as Baber Hameed, resident of Azad Kashmir; Rub Nawaz, resident of Sangjani, Islamabad and Zeeshan, resident of New City Wah Cantt. The police team also recovered 11 mobile phones and two vehicles along with weapons. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in several incidents of looting passengers. Further investigation is underway, according to the police.