ISLAMABAD - The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission on Tuesday distributed tool kits among trainees of different courses.

A statement said that NAVTTC in collaboration with UN High Commission for Refugees conducted a tool kit distribution ceremony for recently passing out trainees of fashion designing and beautician course in Women Welfare and Development Center, Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by chief guest Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman NAVTTC, Naeem Siddiqui, DG NAVTTC, Iain Hall, UNHCR Deputy Representative for Pakistan and Rana Yousaf, Deputy Secretary Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training along with huge number of other guests. Speaking on the occasion, Javed Hassan appreciated the UNHCR program for Afghan refugees. He also praised technical training being given in the institute and anticipated that UNHCR would extend its cooperation for such programs in the coming future as well. He also committed to provide further such trainings to empower women of Pakistan in becoming self-reliant and securing a reputable position in the society.

Iain Hall acknowledged the support provided by NAVTTC to the program. He also appreciated the high standard of training given by the institute and stated that these refugees would get a reputable earning through this course after their return to their homeland.

Under the auspices of UNHCR through this program, a total of 1,800 Afghani and Pakistani trainees were given 6 months free training in 18 districts of Pakistan. The training provided under this program was based on 80% practical and 20% theoretical course.

At the end of the ceremony tool kits were distributed among the successful female trainees.