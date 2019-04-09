Share:

We are the second largest Islamic state in the world while Islam thrives upon equality and fairness. The fact of the matter is, currently, the transgender community of Pakistan still faces severe persecution. Contrary to what our religion teaches us.

The state has not been able to protect them so far. However, we still have some NGO`s working for them. They are shamed and ignored in multiple aspects of our society, still living a miserable life. Education, government jobs, health care and security for that matter. Although media has played a significant role in spreading awareness amongst society. We still have a lot to cover.

The Supreme Court, back in 2013 granted the Transgender Community with due rights as any other citizen of Pakistan possesses. The objectives of this letter are to review and highlight various aspects of issues faced by the transgender community of Pakistan.

RUMAISA SHOUKAT SULEMAN KHAN,

Karachi, March 18.