ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Cultural Federation President Umer Khayyam confirmed that Islamabad will soon have an international cricket stadium and Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh has given the task by advisor to PM Naeem-ul-Haq in this regard.

Talking to The Nation at Diamond Cricket Ground, Umer said: “Like Diamond, which is at par to any international cricket venue of the world, the capital city will have three more state-of-the-art cricket grounds and Shakil Shaikh was given the task to suggest the land and areas. He will submit report in two weeks. He had a wonderful meeting with advisor to Prime Minister Imran Khan the other day.”

Umer said in 2016, they started Imran Khan Fast Bowlers’ Talent Hunt Programme at Diamond ground, where Imran Khan himself paid several visits. “I publically admit that National ground administrator, Shabbir Ahmed, who had done so much for PTI and talent hunt programme has suffered because of us, as National ground’s possession was taken over from him, despite the fact that he was doing wonderful job.

“But let me assure that the CDA has been given directives regarding National Ground and Interior Ministry is also informed that CDA will take back the grounds’ possession from Islamabad Metropolitan Cooperation (MCI) and all the cricket grounds will be run by the elected association, just like the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had announced in Karachi.”

He said: “We have involved around 5,000 youngsters in first Talent Hunt Programme and it is my promise that I will go from Gawadar to Gilgit-Baltistan and next year, we will involve around 500,000 youth. PTI Sports and Cultural Federation directly falls under PM command, as he is the patron-in-chief and Naeem-ul-Haq is our patron, so no one can even think about Imran Khan will allow any nepotism or injustice.

“I have managed entire talent hunt programme from my own resources and didn’t take a single penny from the government. We will involve PTI’s members, who will help our talent hunt programme and we will also take onboard sponsors. All will be done through respective regions and we will construct state-of-the-art cricket academies in Lahore, Multan, Islamabad, Peshawar and Faisalabad and provide them every facility. I am sure we will be able to select top class players,” he added.

Umer said they will hire top class coaches and trainers to train the youngsters and all will be done systematically. “Naeem-ul-Haq has given assurance that changes will be introduced in domestic cricket phase wise while no one will be left high and dry. We will ensure cricketers’ future remains in safe hands.

Umer said that they will improve infrastructure of all sports but cricket will be top priority. “We will form 100 teams and let them play against each other, refine talent and also improve cricket grounds with the help of PHA. We will provide training to sports journalists to improve their skills and help them understand the rules and regulations.

“We will start talent hunt programme in hockey and start hockey leagues. We will also work on squash, volleyball, shooting ball and other sports. We need to revamp and bring revolutionary changes. We need to enhance bench strength in every sports and it will be done in a very short span of time,” Umer concluded.