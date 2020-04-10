Share:

KHYBER - About 20,066 Afghan nationals crossed the Torkham border to Af­ghanistan from April 6 to April 9, a period during which the border remained opened.

It is to be mentioned here that on the request of Afghan govern­ment, the government of Pakistan last week had decided to open the borders of Torkham and Chaman for the trapped Afghan nationals willing to go to their country.

According to the official report, the border was temporary re­sumed from April 6th to April 9th.

Thousands Afghan citizens from every corner of Pakistan ap­proached to the western border of the country and crossed the bor­der to their native country.

The official told that in the four days round about 20066 Afghan citizens had moved to their moth­erland via Torkham border.