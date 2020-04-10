Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday demanded of Afghanistan to handover ISIS-Khorasan leader Aslam Farooqi who was arrested by the Afghan authorities last week,

Ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal was also called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and conveyed Pakistan’s views with regard to the arrest of ISIS-K leader.

“It was emphasized that Pakistan had been expressing its concerns over the activities of this group, which were clearly detrimental to Pakistan. Pakistan’s position in this regard was being regularly shared with the Government of Afghanistan and others concerned,” said a foreign ministry statement,

Foreign Office Spokesperson said the Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan was called to the Foreign Office and conveyed Pakistan’s deep concerns over the activities of this group, which are clearly detrimental to security of Pakistan.

The statement underscored that since Aslam Farooqi was involved in anti-Pakistan activities in Afghanistan, he should be handed-over to Pakistan for further investigations. It said that Pakistan’s position in this regard has been regularly shared with the Afghan government and others concerned.

It was further underlined that the two sides should coordinate actions against the menace of terrorism, through established mechanisms.

Earlier, the Human Rights Watch said the Afghan government should bring appropriate war crimes charges against Aslam Farooqi. Farooqi, whose real name is Abdullah Orakzai, should be given a fair trial in accordance with international human rights standards, including ensuring that victims and witnesses to these attacks can testify at the trial, said the HRW.

On April 5, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security, announced that they had arrested Farooqi, in Kandahar province. Farooqi had replaced the group’s former leader, known as Abu Omar Khorasani, in July 2019, after the group suffered setbacks under pressure from military operations by the United States, the Afghan government, and the Taliban.

The ISIS-K had claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in Afghanistan that have killed civilians. In the most recent incident, the armed group claimed responsibility for the March 25 attack on a Sikh temple in Kabul that killed at least 25 people.

From 2016 through 2018, IS-K suicide bombers attacked dozens of Shia mosques and other facilities in Kabul and other cities, killing and injuring thousands of civilians.

