Share:

The Aga Khan University has launched a new mobile application, ‘CoronaCheck’, enabling people to safely evaluate coronavirus symptoms with an in-home screening tool of the application.

According to an official statement, the app uses an interactive chatbot, driven by artificial intelligence, which allows users to understand their symptoms and recognise whether they may have contracted COVID-19 or not. With the app providing help promptly, it also aims to identify potential coronavirus carriers and limit their risk of transmission.

The application also provides guidelines for people to look after themselves if they are having any sort of symptoms of the highly contagious disease.

By reducing the need for suspected patients to visit hospitals for screening, the app will also contribute to curb the burden on the healthcare system and ensure care for those most in need.