Share:

ISLAMABAD - Billie Eilish has urged fans to stay safe and stay indoors after watching many people flout lockdown laws put in place to halt the spread of deadly coronavirus COVID-19. The young singer is currently adhering to self-quarantine and social distancing measures as the world adjusts to a new way of life during the pandemic, which has so far claimed 88,982 lives across the world. Billie, 18, admits she was left exasperated after seeing many people disregard the obvious dangers presented by mingling in large groups. She said: ‘I’ve seen a lot of young people out in the world, all over the place, going to the club or going to the beach or just going out and hanging out, and it’s really irresponsible. Please take responsibility for your endurance of this.’ The current lockdown affecting most countries across the developed world curtailed a hugely successful period in Billie’s career.