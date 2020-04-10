Share:

ISLAMABAD - Besides strict direction of Supreme Court, the Capital Development Authority is still showing slackness in completion of at least 18 high profile inquiries. The CDA, which was recently directed by the Supreme Court to take action against officials who violated the master plan had resultantly initiated 18 inquiries again in the last week of January 2020. Inquiries were related to Monal Restaurant in the Margalla Hills, irregularities in Art and Craft Village, Gun and Country Club, investments made by CDA in stock exchange, Park Lane Estate scandal, irregularities in allotment to the Centaurus Mall, Citizen Club, allotment of school plot to blue-eyed, tainted permission for a link road to private housing society, irregularities in Lake View Park project and Saidpur village. Separate committees were formed under the chairmanship of at least director general level officer and were tasked to complete said probes within 30 days. However, reliable sources informed that not a single inquiry could be concluded so far besides passage of more than two months. Though, the civic authority is known for putting things under the carpet by lodging inquiries in multimillion scams but it was considered that the authority would show seriousness this time due to apex court’s pressure. However, it seems that the Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed just shifted his burden on others’ shoulder by constituting committees to bluff the honourable judges. The scandals in which the aforementioned probes were lodged are not new cases but these are years old irregularities and most of them are those pointed out by a judicial commission. A judicial commission was formed by the Islamabad High Court in 2012 and it had pointed out irregularities in over a dozen CDA projects. The federal government constituted various inquiry committees to investigate the high profile cases in 2012-13, as per the recommendations of the said judicial commission, but nothing could be materialised. Sources informed that besides these inquiries, dozens of other inquiries involving corruption, misconduct, and misuse of authority and theft of official record are pending in CDA from last several years and nobody ever bothered to complete these inquiries.