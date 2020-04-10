Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Council of Islam­ic Ideology met President Ali Alvi and discussed the existing situa­tion arising out of the corona pan­demic.

The delegation led by its Chair­man, Dr. Qibla Ayaz gave various suggestions to deal with the situ­ation.

The Ulema advised the people to seek forgiveness and repent­ance in individual prayers at their homes, which could help save the humanity from the current ca­tastrophe.

It was also decided that Feder­al Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, would deliver Juma sermon at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today and hold a prayer to seek Allah’s forgiveness after Juma prayer, with extremely limited gathering and under preventive measures. It would be telecast live.

The President urged the Ulema to play their role in creating aware­ness about the preventive meas­ures against the corona virus.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Secretary, Ministry of National Health Servic­es, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Qureshi, Sec­retary, Ministry of Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and a number of Ulema.