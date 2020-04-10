ISLAMABAD - A delegation of Council of Islamic Ideology met President Ali Alvi and discussed the existing situation arising out of the corona pandemic.
The delegation led by its Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz gave various suggestions to deal with the situation.
The Ulema advised the people to seek forgiveness and repentance in individual prayers at their homes, which could help save the humanity from the current catastrophe.
It was also decided that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, would deliver Juma sermon at the Aiwan-e-Sadr today and hold a prayer to seek Allah’s forgiveness after Juma prayer, with extremely limited gathering and under preventive measures. It would be telecast live.
The President urged the Ulema to play their role in creating awareness about the preventive measures against the corona virus.
The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Pir Noor ul Haq Qadri, Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Dr Tauqeer Ahmad Qureshi, Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Yousaf Naseem Khokhar, and a number of Ulema.