LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, on Thursday, inaugurated the wheat harvesting campaign, 2020 in Matwa Village of Rojhan Tehsil in Rajanpur district by cutting the crop with harvester and also prayed for the success of the campaign.

Talking to media on this occasion, the CM said that this year’s wheat procurement target was fixed at 45 lakh metric tons and the wheat would be procured at the rate of Rs1,400 per maund. He said that restriction of gardawari had been done away with and provincial ministers would also monitor the procurement campaign in their assigned districts. He disclosed that 15 interprovincial entry and exits points would also be fully monitored during this campaign. He reiterated that the interests of the farmers would be protected and every wheat grain would be procured to benefit farmers as they were the benefactors of the nation.

The CM disclosed that different projects worth Rs300 billion were launched in Punjab under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme. He said that a Rs12.5 billion worth project had also been started to increase the per acre wheat yield.

He said that the government had provided four hundred thousand sacks of certified seeds to the farmers this year and 1.2 million sacks would be given to farmers for the next crop. He asserted that crops of 250,000 farmers had been insured by increasing the scope of the crops insurance scheme. The CM told that Rs8.5 billion subsidy was also given to 5.2 million farmers to purchase fertilizes and ten thousand watercourses were being concrete-lined in Punjab with an amount of Rs28 billion to improve the supply of water.

The chief minister further told that Punjab government had introduced 80 new varieties of vegetables, fruits and other commodities besides starting complaint management system for eradicating spurious pesticides and fertilizers.

Similarly, interest-free loans worth Rs15 billion had also been given to farmers under the e-credit scheme, he said. The CM was briefed that 19,000,000 tons wheat crop was expected this year from an area spanning over 16,000,000 acres. The wheat procurement target of more than 650,000 metric ton was fixed for DG Khan division. As much as 29,800 metric ton wheat was being daily provided to meet the food needs while 11 lakh and 91 thousand flour bags were being provided to different markets in Punjab. The CM was further told that a ban had been imposed on procurement of wheat without food grain license and more than 1,000 KG wheat could not be obtained privately for personal use.

Later, the CM visited the wheat procurement centre in Matwa Village of Rojhan tehsil and distributed gunny bags among the farmers.. He was also briefed about the situation of locust in Rajanpur.

CM CHAIRS MEETING ABOUT CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

IN MULTAN

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reviewed the steps made for controlling coronavirus pandemic in a meeting at Multan Airport Lounge.

The CM directed that provincial line departments and district administration should jointly ensure implementation on SOPs to overcome this pandemic. He added that the Punjab government is strenuously working for the rehabilitation of people affected due to lockdown and directed to further improve the facilities in quarantine centre of Labour Colony, Multan.

CM INSPECTS CORONAVIRUS TREATMENT ARRANGEMENTS IN DHQ HOSPITAL RAJANPUR

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar also visited the DHQ Hospital Rajanpur to review the facilities arranged for the coronavirus patients.

He directed to ensure better treatment of patients adding that quality healthcare facilities would be ensured in Rajanpur district. He said the shortage of doctors and paramedics would be overcome soon and consultant doctors would also be appointed. He pledged that DHQ Hospital Rajanpur wpi;d be upgraded and Rural Health Centres of Fazalpur, Kot Mithan and Dajal would also be upgraded as THQ hospitals. He announced an eye ward to be set up in Rojhan Hospital and gynae wards would be established in Jampur and Rojhan hospitals.

The CM pointed out that Punjab had taken the lead by implementing Punjab Infectious Diseases Prevention & Control Ordinance, 2020 and permission had been granted to hire the services of ten thousand doctors and paramedics. He said that a maximum number of tests of coronavirus patients are conducted in Punjab and this facility will be increased to ten thousand tests daily in the next few days.

The CM was told that five isolation wards have been set up for coronavirus patients and more than 93 thousand people of different provinces have also been screened in Rajanpur Hospital.