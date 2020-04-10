PESHAWAR - After three weeks of complete lockdown, authorities on Thursday de-sealed Manga union council, the area that reported Pakistan’s fist death from coronavirus.
The union council of Manga, comprising dozens of villages and a population of over 55,000, hit headlines after one Saadat Khan was tested positive for coronavirus after he had been greeted by a large number of his neighbours and relatives on his return from Umrah.
The village was sealed with deployment of around 250 policemen and later army personnel were also called in a week after the corona cases was detected. Several policemen also contracted the virus after performing duties in one of the top corona-famed areas of the country.
Recounting the problems soon after the detection of coronavirus on dozens of villages and a population of around 55,000, District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said that in the beginning, the locals resisted being quarantined.
“Initially, villagers were not agreeing on quarantine. Later when the residents themselves realized the gravity of the situation and agreed to stay in their houses, the problem of food stuff emerged. They would come out of their houses to protest and around 250 cops deployed in the union council would be patrolling in the area all the time, grappling with the residents to keep them indoors,” the district police chief told The Nation.
However, he said that they had to arrange food supplies from the police lines to cops so they continue keeping people quarantined in their homes.
Manga union council was de-sealed (yesterday) Thursday and the police force was removed from the area, except a few houses where some positive cases exist. Out of 250 policemen deputed in Manga, only 25 cops were left in the area and the rest of all were withdrawn.
“Policemen at Manga performed duties in three shifts. Some officers performing duty there contracted the virus and were home-quarantined. However, I am satisfied that the police didn’t get panicked and continued with their duty for the last three weeks with patience,” Sajjad Khan added.
He also said that during the emergency, the police prepared own personal protective equipment including surgical gowns at the police lines, and scanning system was put in place at police lines so all the cops entering the premises were screened at the main gate.
“Apart from the lockdown Manga council on March 19, the police also locked down the entire district on March 31 and started shifting corona patients and suspects from across Mardan to hospitals, which was another challenge,” he added.
Former Mardan district council member from the area, Tahir Mangah, told The Nation that the de-sealing would now enable the locals to go for their jobs and earn livelihood for the families.
“Most of the local people are labourers and it is good for all of them that with their cooperation and authorities concerned, the corona cases reduced and situation has normalized to a great extent,” he added