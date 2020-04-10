Share:

At the behest of the Punjab Government, the Department of Telemedicine, which is active in the Lahore General Hospital, has secured prominence, which is playing a vital role in providing guidance to the citizens regarding the Corona Virus.

To provide timely medical advice, LGH has doubled the number of telephone lines on the Corona Helpline and has now issued 4 telephone numbers available which are 042-99268808, 042-99268809, 042-99268819, 042-99268837 in this regard. Where the staff will be available 24 hours to guide the citizens and they will answer their questions with medical advice those who will be saved from the inconvenience of coming to the hospital.

Talking about this, Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-freed Zafar said that the purpose of this initiative is to make the citizens safe from Corona Virus and to set up telephone facility in their homes and by contacting Skype IDs, one can tell doctors about his symptoms and get treatment guidance.

Prof. Al-freed said that an active helpline would be available to doctors and medical staff round the clock a day to better counseling to patients and other citizens affected by Corona Virus. He further said that the spread of the Corona Virus could be reduced only if people ensured implementation of Punjab Government guidelines and precautions.

The Principal of PGMI said that the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar In the light of this, all available resources will be spent on the welfare of the patients and every development will be made in this regard while doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of LGH are performing their services on the frontline.