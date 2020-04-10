Share:

Corona is spreading like a fire and that fire became a challenge for the world because it is causing millions of death’s in the world while Italy, China, America, Spain, Germany, and Iran are the main examples. Where it is being the reason for more than hundreds of deaths per day, that has been spread by almost more than two hundred countries. While the majority of countries’ decisions to lockdown and peoples should stay at home, as well as our government has taken the same decision but it hurt me that our nations are not following the government. My main purpose to write this letter is that being the citizen of Pakistan it is our duty to support the government and follow the rules of government because this country is ours. If today we will support, tomorrow we will not face hardships.

MAHTAB, ABDULLATIF,

Balochistan.