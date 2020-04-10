Share:

The provincial governments have directed people to offer Friday prayers at home due to novel coronavirus.

According to details, complete lockdown has been announced from 12:00 PM to 03:00 PM in Sindh and only three to five persons will be able to pray at one mosque.

Likewise, strict security measures have been ensured in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan and people have been advised to offer prayers at home.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has hinted at relaxation of lockdown after April 14. The premier said that the entire country is being affected by lockdown and the government is deliberating on different departments which will be opened.

The Singh government is also considering to ease lockdown after April 14. Karachi commissioner told that it is being contemplated to open markets and industry from April 15.

Relaxation in lockdown has been provided in Islamabad as dry cleaners are allowed to open their shops in the federal capital but only after ensuring the precautionary measures issued by the district administration.