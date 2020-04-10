Share:

The Indian occu­pied Kashmir on Wednesday confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases, the highest in a sin­gle day so far in the region.

According to KMS, with the new cases, the tally has risen to 158, government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted. Six people have recovered after contracting the virus and three died, he added.

In a related development, 30 people were arrested for defying strict lockdown orders. The coronavirus emerged in Wu­han, China last December and has spread to at least 184 countries and territories.

The global death toll from the virus has now surpassed 83,600, with more than 1.45 million cases confirmed, says the fresh data.