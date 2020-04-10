Share:

MULTAN - Medical Superintendent of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), Dr Faheem Labar on Thursday surrendered the services of four officials to the secretary specialized healthcare & medical education on administrative grounds. The surrendered officials are: Chief Lab Technician Muhammad Kaleem, Chief Technician Cath Lab, Yasir Rehman Shah, Perfusionist Abdul Hafeez and Chief Technician ECG, Abdur Rehman. An official source told APP that the officials were surrendered on account of misconduct, inefficiency, criminal negligence and interpreting the hospital working regarding patient care. He said the officials had protested against victimization of their colleague, Chief Technician Cath Lab, Muhammad Amin, whose services were also surrendered to secretary on Monday for raising voice against repeated use of syringe injectors for angiography by head of Cardiology Department, Dr Ijaz Ahmed staff. He said that it is used once for angiography of a patient while Amin had alleged that Dr Ijaz’s staff in connivance with nurses used it twice or thrice. The source informed that a fact finding committee headed by Dr Mustafa Ali Siddiqi recommended removal of Muhammad Amin from Chief Technician position and surrendering his services to the secretary for proceeding under PEEDA Act. Amin in an application to MS CPEIC alleged that inquiry committee was partial and he was not expecting fair fact finding from it, the source said and added that the committee termed his allegations baseless.