BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed inspected camp sites in 12 / BC for cash assistance in the first phase of the Ehsas Sponsorship Programme, where he monitored social distance protection to stay safe from the coronavirus for monitoring measures. Deputy Commissioner directed that social distance be established and mask to be used to avoid coronavirus. He inspected various counters at camp sites where Rs 12,000 / - per person cash aid is in progress. DC directs all persons to come to camp sides after washing your hands with soap and after using a sanitizer. He instructed the officers and staff at the camp to fulfill all other tasks, including providing cash aid, social distancing and cleaning to protect against the coronavirus. He also instructed the staff to ensure compliance with government orders regarding the coronavirus. It is pertinent to mention that in the first phase of the Ehsas Sponsorship Programme in Bahawalpur district, one lakh two thousand persons will be given Rs 12,000 / - per family.