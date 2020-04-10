ISLAMABAD - The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday allowed local manufacturing of anti-malarial medicine and clinical trials of the ventilators.
A statement issued here yesterday by the health ministry said that the DRAP had allowed local manufacturing of anti-malarial Chloroquine, passive immunization and clinical trials of locally manufactured ventilators also.
It also said that DRAP also enlisted more than 50 hand sanitizers for ensuring free availability in the market also.
The statement said that DRAP is working to ensure availability of requisite items to SARS-CoV 2 infected patients, healthcare professionals and general public for the purposes of symptomatic and supportive treatment and personal protection.
In this context, DRAP held back to back expert committee meetings to evaluate the applications of various items including those of drug manufacturing, mechanical ventilators, and convalescent plasma and hand sanitizers.
It added that the Central Licensing Board of DRAP has approved the local manufacturing of Chloroquine phosphate active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), a drug used in management of SARS-CoV 2 infected patients.
Now chloroquine API can be manufactured indigenously to meet the requirement of those pharmaceutical companies who prepare Chloroquine phosphate tablets, injections and syrups.
It is a big step towards ensuring uninterrupted supply of pharmaceutical active raw material for manufacturing of such important drugs.
In another meeting, Clinical Study Committee (CSC) of DRAP allowed clinical trials for convalescent plasma for the purpose of passive immunization in current COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan.
The application was filed by Dr. Tahir Shamsi, Principal Investigator Professor and Chairman, National Institute of Blood Disease and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Karachi.
The CSC also approved clinical trial/ test of basic ventilators, indigenously developed by Pakistan Engineering Council. It will facilitate manufacturing of locally developed mechanical ventilator and meet the national requirements during the pandemic.