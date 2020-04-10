Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Chief Election Com­missioner (CEC) has di­rected the provincial Election Commissioners and the concerned au­thorities of PWD to fi­nalise the PC-1 for the construction of ECP buildings at districts.

The CEC also direct­ed the authorities of the PWD to fully cooperate with the commission to finalise the PC-1 for the construction of build­ing and also asked them to provide the complete amount to be spent on the whole project.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired the video conference in which all the provincial election commissioners took part through the video link.

In the meeting, the CEC was briefed on the plots and its construction al­lotted to the ECP.

The CEC also direct­ed the provincial Elec­tion Commissioners to coordinate with the pro­vincial governments for the allotment of plots for ECP buildings at districts where plots are allotted to the commission.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, an official of ECP said that in many districts ECP has no own buildings; saying that all the offices of ECP at dis­trict level were rented and this was the reason that CEC took this initiative.