Share:

RAWALPINDI - The government has decided to extend the suspension of international and domestic flight operation till April 21, the Aviation Division spokesperson said on Thursday. Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of international and domestic flights reflected in the previous orders remain unchanged, he added. He also said CAA, as a proactive measure in the wake of coronavirus, has established a contingency ATC radar services room at Jinnah International Airport away from the main area control center to ensure swift change continuity of much needed air traffic services. He added the step is aimed at establishing a contingency Area Control Center in case the main ACC is required to be shut down temporarily. The change over time required would be less than 30 minutes, he said