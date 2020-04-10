PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra has said that health workers, especially the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) staff performing their duties on frontline to deal with the outbreak of corona virus are the real heroes of the society.
He expressed these views while talking to the lab staff during a brief visit to the KMU reference lab yesterday.
Besides, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javid, Dean Basic Medical Sciences Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, Director IBMS Dr. Zill-e-Huma, Director PHRL Dr. Yasir, Bio-safety Officer Dr. Hafsa and Lab Technologist Muhammad Sajjad were also present at the occasion.
Taimur Jhagra said that the corona outbreak was a major challenge for the entire nation, and the provincial government under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was struggling hard to cope with this menace by sparing all the available logistic and human resources.
He added that in order to prevent our population and to minimize the threat from COVID-19, they must implement in true spirit the guidelines and precautionary measures besides increasing the test capacity up to at least three thousand per day.
The Minister said that the entire nation pays homage to the health workers working in unfavorable conditions and they are truly role models and heroes of the society.
He said that the increase in the reference lab’s technical and human capability within the few days to combat the corona virus is praiseworthy and it is expected that this spirit of service to humanity will not come down.
The provincial government also intends to increase the number of diagnostic centers on a regional basis, in addition to increase in medical facilities for Corona patients, KMU can contribute a leading role based on their experience to meet this pandemic, he added.