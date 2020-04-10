Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Taimur Jhagra has said that health work­ers, especially the Khyber Medical Uni­versity (KMU) Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) staff performing their duties on frontline to deal with the outbreak of corona virus are the real he­roes of the society.

He expressed these views while talking to the lab staff during a brief visit to the KMU reference lab yesterday.

Besides, Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Arshad Javid, Dean Basic Medical Scienc­es Prof Dr Jawad Ahmed, Director IBMS Dr. Zill-e-Huma, Director PHRL Dr. Yasir, Bio-safety Officer Dr. Hafsa and Lab Tech­nologist Muhammad Sajjad were also present at the occasion.

Taimur Jhagra said that the corona out­break was a major challenge for the en­tire nation, and the provincial govern­ment under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was struggling hard to cope with this menace by sparing all the available logistic and human resources.

He added that in order to prevent our population and to minimize the threat from COVID-19, they must implement in true spirit the guidelines and precau­tionary measures besides increasing the test capacity up to at least three thou­sand per day.

The Minister said that the entire na­tion pays homage to the health workers working in unfavorable conditions and they are truly role models and heroes of the society.

He said that the increase in the refer­ence lab’s technical and human capabil­ity within the few days to combat the corona virus is praiseworthy and it is ex­pected that this spirit of service to hu­manity will not come down.

The provincial government also in­tends to increase the number of diagnos­tic centers on a regional basis, in addi­tion to increase in medical facilities for Corona patients, KMU can contribute a leading role based on their experience to meet this pandemic, he added.