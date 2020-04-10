ISLAMABAD - In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has called for release of all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in different jails of the territory and India in view of the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.
According to KMS, a statement issued by the HCBA said that the Executive Members of the Bar at a meeting held through video-conferencing resolved to impress upon the High Powered Committee, constituted on the directives of the Indian Supreme Court, to order release of all the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in different jails of the territory and India including the Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom. The HCBA President is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Jail Tihar.
The statement said since the jails India are mostly overcrowded, therefore, the Supreme Court should take notice of the potential threat to the lives of inmates