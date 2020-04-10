Share:

ISLAMABAD - In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has called for re­lease of all illegally detained Kashmiris lodged in dif­ferent jails of the territory and India in view of the fast spreading coronavirus pandemic.

According to KMS, a statement issued by the HCBA said that the Executive Members of the Bar at a meet­ing held through video-conferencing resolved to im­press upon the High Powered Committee, constituted on the directives of the Indian Supreme Court, to or­der release of all the Kashmiri prisoners lodged in dif­ferent jails of the territory and India including the Bar President, Mian Abdul Qayoom. The HCBA President is presently lodged in New Delhi’s infamous Jail Tihar.

The statement said since the jails India are mostly overcrowded, therefore, the Supreme Court should take notice of the potential threat to the lives of inmates