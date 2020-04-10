Share:

Deh Shah Bukhari - Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL), following a steep reduction of LPG availability in the country owing to the shutdown of some oil refineries, and also reduced production by OGDCL, is making an all-out effort to increase its production to meet the LPG requirements of over 500,000 homes which are not connected to the national gas grid. JJVL chairman Mr Iqbal Z. Ahmed visited the JJVL Plant located in Deh Shah Bokhari to ensure that there were no impediments to a sustained LPG supply chain countrywide by maintaining optimal production at the JJVL Plant. The current production at JJVL of over 300 MT per day is expected to increase to over 400 MT per day shortly thus saving Pakistan millions of dollars in foreign exchange and providing energy to the far-flung areas of the country and the underprivileged. JJVL represents a replacement value of $200 million and can process 325 mmscfd of gas per day. To date, since 2005, JJVL has produced over 1.6 million tonnes of LPG and over 600,000 tonnes of NGL.