LAKKI MARWAT - The Wildlife Department have booked a man under relevant sec­tion of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act for uploading pictures of hunt­ed water birds on social media.

“Adnan Khan, a resident of Azeem Kila (Bannu), had hunt­ed herons and egrets and then uploaded their pictures on so­cial media, prompting the local authorities of Wildlife Depart­ment to initiate action against him”, claimed an official on Thursday.

He said that sub-divisional for­est officer wildlife Shahid Khan or­dered registration of a case when he learnt credible information about illegal hunting of birds by the citizen.

He added that egrets and herons are among protected species and their hunting is banned under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preser­vation, Conservation and Manage­ment Act 2015.

He said that the accused was lat­er released on payment of com­pensation amount of Rs 15000.

