LAKKI MARWAT - The Wildlife Department have booked a man under relevant section of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act for uploading pictures of hunted water birds on social media.
“Adnan Khan, a resident of Azeem Kila (Bannu), had hunted herons and egrets and then uploaded their pictures on social media, prompting the local authorities of Wildlife Department to initiate action against him”, claimed an official on Thursday.
He said that sub-divisional forest officer wildlife Shahid Khan ordered registration of a case when he learnt credible information about illegal hunting of birds by the citizen.
He added that egrets and herons are among protected species and their hunting is banned under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Act 2015.
He said that the accused was later released on payment of compensation amount of Rs 15000.
5 OUTLAWS ARRESTED IN
SEPARATE INCIDENTS
Meanwhile, the local police have arrested five outlaws during separate actions in parts of the district.