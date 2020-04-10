Share:

ISLAMABAD - ABC’s hit sitcom Modern Family came to an end recently, after 11 seasons and 250 episodes, and fans came out in droves to react on social media. The show is considered by many to be one of the best sitcoms ever, winning the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for its first five seasons in a row. Much like the Dunphy and Pritchett families on the show, fans reacted with a mixture of laughter and tears as the sitcom came to a close, with one person writing: ‘I am sobbing, thanks for the many years of laughter.’ The finale followed the entire Dunphy and Pritchett family as they all go their separate ways for the first time. Cam (Eric Stonestreet) got his dream job in Missouri, leading Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and their two kids to move away from the home they’d just bought.

The three Dunphy siblings finally flew the nest, finding places of their own and leaving their parents Claire and Phil (Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell) to plan an RV trip cross-country. Haley (Sarah Hyland) and Dylan (Reid Ewing) moved into Cam and Mitchell’s brand new home as they move to Missouri, while Alex (Ariel Winter) moves to Switzerland and Luke (Nolan Gould) goes off to college in Oregon. Manny was leaving to pursue a career in the film industry and Gloria (Sophia Vergara) was heading to her native Colombia for the summer. Before the family all went their separate ways, they all met at the Dunphy home to say goodbye, though it kept getting delayed due to Cam and Mitch’s flight being delayed to due biblical weather proportions, which one fan mentioned on social media.