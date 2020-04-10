ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary committee on coronavirus yesterday approved eleven Terms of Reference [ToRs] including parliamentarians’ role to monitor the activities of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in connection with the fight against infectious Covid-19.
The 2nd meeting of parliamentary committee on coronavirus, chaired by Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, with consensus approved the ToRs to run the committee in an organized manner.
The ToRs were prepared by a sub-committee on coronavirus and submitted before the committee for approval.
According to the approved ToRs, the members have suggested that the SOPs (standard operating procedures) of the NDMA, which is headed by a serving military man, should also be prepared by the parliamentary committee “to ensure equitable distribution of cash/relief packages to needy avoiding overlapping from various agencies of the federal and provincial governments”.
The parliamentary body will have power to suggest steps needed to be taken to protect the country’s economy in the wake of ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to the approved ToRs. The committee will also take all non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and civil society on board in the distribution of relief amount and goods to the people, according to ToRs.
The parliamentary committee will work for the creation and promotion of national harmony between the Centre and federating units, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, “for evolving unanimous narrative on the issues related to current pandemic”.
The committee will also suggest the ways and means as to how parliament and its standing committees could perform their functions in the wake of this pandemic, says the approved ToRs.
The parliamentary committee, according to the ToRs, will also ensure mobilisation of all resources at all levels to ensure that the country’s health system keeps functioning effectively. Another responsibility of the parliamentary committee will be “to oversee the testing facilities throughout the country and removal of bureaucratic bottlenecks, if any, in procuring immediate necessary health-related items at all levels”.
The members of the committee will also be entrusted with the task of identifying and enforcing “immediate innovative steps” at all levels to evolve strategy and mechanism to ensure provision of basic essential edibles to the needy and poor during the ongoing lockdown in the country, according to the approved ToRs.
Later, the committee was briefed about the economic situation of the country.
Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Minister and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the committee saying the country’s economic situation was fast improving with a positive trend of increase in resources.
Pakistan even witnessed decrease in inflation and three percent increase in imports before the corona virus crisis.
The infectious virus created negative impact on country’s economic condition. This global challenge has affected manufacturing industry and air transport, he said mentioning that the stock market has witnessed ac declining trend from mid of February.
He said rupee value depreciated only in a short span of time due to coronavirus.
The Advisor to PM said relief has been planned on eatable and health related items. He said there was a plan to provide relief to daily wagers.
He said Rs25 billion have been given to Utility stores.
The Committee appreciated the initiatives taken by Asad Qaiser, Speaker, National Assembly of Pakistan to constitute a Parliamentary Committee on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
The Speaker told the meeting that the main object to constitute the said Committee is to give the priority of inputs that would be obtained from the Members of the Parliament and the recommendations of the Committee would be forwarded to the Government for implementation.
The Speaker lauded the collected efforts of the Sub-Committee for finalizing its report in a short time.
The opposition members raised a number of questions in the Committee for the non-availability of ventilators, testing kits and other equipments required for coronavirus disease and utilization of funds received for the disease by the government.
Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Committee that main object of the committee is to collect inputs form political leaders and send to NCOC for implementation and NCC for taking further inputs.
He added that distribution of food items will be ensured to 12 million persons as per old data and 4 million persons as per new data and prescribed procedure is being finalized for the distribution of food items, EPPs and test kits and all data will be available on website.
Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed proposed that tests of Coronavirus patients should be increased.
Giving a briefing on the distribution of funds, Minister Hamad Azhar said that SOPs for the distribution of food items have been provided to the Government of Punjab and NGOs.
The old procedure for distributions of food items in district levels was not good, he added. A uniform policy has been made with the consultation of provinces for opening of Industries and shops, he said.
Abdul Razak Dawood. Advisor to Prime Minister for Commerce and Textiles, said that Rs 100 billion relief package will be given in agriculture sector