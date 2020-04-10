Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, on Thursday, has said that N-league should be ready for accountability as a report of the investigative commission on loans taken in the last 10 years of N-league government will appear soon.

In his statement, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan said that Rana Sana Ullah claimed that departure of ‘Aeroplane man’, referring to Jehangir Tareen, from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the backdrop of the FIA report on sugar and wheat crisis would result into fall of the government.

The minister said that Rana Sana Ullah issued a thoughtless statement. He said that if the government was formed on the basis of an airplane then Shahid Khaqan Abbassi was an owner of a whole airline and following Rana Sana Ullah’s logic, N-league should have formed its government on with an overwhelming majority.

Fayyaz reminded opponents, analysts, well-wishers and haters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) that the governments’ formed on the basis of a vision, ideology and struggle of a party leader.

He said that the N-League in its entire tenure in Punjab indebted the province of huge some of Rs3 trillion adding that a report of the commission solely investigating the loans, would surface shortly.

Fayyaz said that the N-league leaders should start preparing for the accountability and maintained that all of them would be hiding their faces after surfacing of the commission’s report.