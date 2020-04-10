Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal chaired a high level meeting yesterday to review the performance of different departments of the Bureau.

During the meeting, the NAB chief said that the Bureau is absolutely committed for logical conclusion of mega corruption white collar crime cases.

He said that NAB has recovered Rs 328 billion from corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer.

He explained that not a single penny has been received by any NAB employee as they considered eradication of corruption their national duty.

The Chairman NAB directed all DGs of NAB to pursue corruption cases according to merit and transparently.

NAB thorough deliberation of the performance of all Regional Bureaus and NAB Headquarters including Operation, Prosecution and Awareness and Prevention Divisions of the NAB as well as measures taken by the present management of NAB in order to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB are being reviewed regularly in order to implement the decisions in letter and spirit.

The Chairman said that NAB has chalked out a very comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy for eradication of corruption.

He said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer influencing the discharge of official inquiry/investigation, the concept of a “Combined Investigation Team” has been introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased investigation.

The Chairman NAB said that the overall conviction ratio in accountability courts is about 70%. He said that NAB besides the enforcement based approach; special focus is being given to awareness and prevention activities to educate the people at large about ill effects of corruption.

He said that the performance of all Regional Bureaus of NAB would be conducted on midterm and annual basis at a given criteria under Quantified Grading System in order to review and further improve the performance of officers/officials of NAB as with better quantitative and qualitative improvements in Operational Efficiency Index, rationalized workload, clearly drawn job descriptions and institutional support and supervision.

He said that Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) has been developed for catering the needs of all concerned having salient features of maintenance of data at every stage including complaint entry, complaint verification, inquiry, investigation, prosecution stage and record preservation of Regional Board Meetings and Executive Board Meetings including case brief was discussed.

He appreciated the devoted efforts of NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB and directed all officers to double their efforts in eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt as NAB is determined to make Pakistan corruption free as per law.