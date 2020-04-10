Share:

ISLAMABAD - About 100 hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are provided with safety equipment by National Disas­ter Management Authority (NDMA) in order to battle and eliminate the pandemic of coronavirus.

The equipment is delivered to ensure the safety of patients as well as the doctors - the real heroes and sol­diers of this global fight against the contagious virus.

The supplies included surgical masks and N-75 masks, says a press release issued by NDMA yesterday.

The equipment also included a total of 8,759 pro­tective suits, over 65,000 gloves, 3,500 germ-free gaons, 4,180 shoe covers, 4,535 surgical caps, 1,322 protective classes and 1,186 face shields.

The remaining hospitals of other provinces of Pa­kistan will also be supplied with the respective facili­ties within 24 to 48 hours.

On condition of anonymity, an official at the depart­ment of Disaster Management Authority revealed that NDMA is sending PPEs to all the hospitals for the doctors and paramedics.

As a step towards controlling the corona epidemic in Pakistan, the NDMA with the help of Army and the government has managed to provide most of the hos­pitals with safety equipments to control the trans­mission of virus to doctors.

Talking to The Nation, Idrees Masud, NDMA’s mem­ber of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR), said that to provide adequate supply of protective equipments to all the hospitals as well as the chemist stores and markets was the top priority so that the people could receive a steady supply.