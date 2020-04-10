Share:

The number of people who have died of the coronavirus in the United States, has risen by 1,904 to 16,672 within the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University.

According to the latest data, New York State has more coronavirus cases than any country outside the US.

On Thursday, New York COVID-19 cases jumped by 10,000 to 159,937, placing it ahead of Spain with 153,000 cases and Italy with 143,000.

In turn, China, where the coronavirus emerged, has reported only 82,000 cases.

New York State has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States with 87,000 cases in New York City, the state’s Health Department data revealed on Thursday.

The number of coronavirus cases registered globally has reached 1,536,979, including 346,376 recoveries and 93,425 deaths, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.