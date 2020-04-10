Share:

KARACHI - Sindh minister Saeed Ghani has warned for the severe consequences of further spread of coronavirus pandemic, saying that neither any life nor any employment will be left if the country face spike in the number of infections.

Saeed Ghani, while talking to a private news channel on Thursday criticised that school owners have no right to question anyone for his disease or details of unemployment. He added that the owners of private will have to give 20 per cent discount on tuition fees. The minister announced that schools will not be reopened just after April 14 as the provincial government will reduce lockdown in phases. He explained that schools had been closed in the first phase but it would be allowed to resume academic sessions in the last phase after lifting restrictions. He said many factories of influential persons had been shut by the authorities as no compromise would be made on the lives and health of the citizens