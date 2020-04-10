Share:

Pakistan on Friday has reported 66 deaths from novel coronavirus while the total number of cases has surged to 4,601.

According to details, 2,279 patients have been tested positive for the epidemic in Punjab, 1128 in Sindh, 620 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 215 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 219 in Balochistan, 107 in Islamabad and 33 in Azad Kashmir.

So far, 727 patients have recovered in the country while 45 are in critical condition.

The worldwide number of officially confirmed fatalities from the novel coronavirus now stands at above 90,000.

More than 1.5 million declared cases have been registered in 213 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. Of these cases, at least 253,000 are now considered recovered.