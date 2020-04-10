Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi yester­day telephoned his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and sought support for debt restruc­turing as the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The two FMs, a foreign min­istry statement said, discussed the situation arising out of glob­al pandemic coronavirus and matters of mutual interests.

The Foreign Minister apprised the Australian foreign minister about the steps taken by Paki­stan to contain the spread of the contagion. Qureshi pointed out that the developing countries are facing difficulties due to lim­ited economic resources to cope with the challenge.

He said Prime Minister Im­ran Khan had suggested the re­structuring of their loans so that they could divert their resources to meet this challenge and save precious human lives.

The Foreign Minister appreci­ated the steps taken by the Aus­tralian for the wellbeing of Pa­kistani nationals especially the students at this critical juncture.

Drawing attention towards the plight of innocent Kashmi­ri people, Qureshi said the Indi­an government has confined the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir to their homes since 5th August last year.

He said India was trying to change demography of the dis­puted territory which was viola­tion of all international laws in­cluding the UN Security Council resolutions