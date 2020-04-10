Share:

LAHORE - After determining that Umar Akmal has not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has referred the matter to the chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (R) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, former Lahore High Court Judge. The PCB made the determination after examining the contents of Umar Akmal’s reply in which no written request for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal had been made for the purposes of contesting liability or level of sanction or both as per Article 4.6.6 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code. “In accordance with the Article 4.8.1 of the Code, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, shall now issue a public decision confirming the offences under the Code specified in the Notice of Charge and imposing applicable sanctions”, said a spokesman for the PCB here on Thursday. Until the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel has announced his decision, the PCB will not comment on the matter, he added.