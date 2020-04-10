Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Thursday issued schedule for special international flights. The national carrier will continue its flight operation from April 10 to 13 to bring back the stranded Pakistanis from abroad. The PIA spokesperson confirmed that PIA flights will go to Denmark on April 10, Azerbaijan, Malaysia and France on April 11, Japan on April 12 and to Thailand on April 13. According the to details, 125 Pakistanis were stranded in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, 175 in Malaysia’s capital Kuala Lumpur and 200 in Thailand’s capital Bangkok. Special flights will also take the French and Japanese citizens to their countries along with essential goods.