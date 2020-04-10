Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the deadline for registration of the volunteer force by five days due to interest evinced by youth to register themselves for the Corona Relief Tiger Force set up by him.

The registration will now continue until April 15. The premier’s recorded message in this regard will be telecast shortly.

Thus far, more than 800,000 persons have signed up to the volunteer force to assist the government in its relief efforts.

Prime Minister Khan expressed gratitude to the youth for becoming part of the Corona Relief Tiger Force in multitudes and once again appealed to the youth who have not yet registered themselves for it to do so before the registration ends.

He said the country needs doctors and paramedics most in this testing time and asked the youth associated with the health sector to sign up to the force.