Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday has arrived in Peshawar to monitor arrangements regarding cloronavirus.

According to details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Governor Shah Farman received the premier.

Sources told that the PM will be briefed about the coronavirus situation and the steps taken by the provincial government to stem its spread.

The PM will also visit Hayatabad Medical Complex.

PM Imran will also visit a center in Peshawar established under Ehsaas program to provide assistance and ration to the deserving families.