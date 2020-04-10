Share:

Rawalpindi - Police arrested a notorious dacoit after an encounter with his gang members within the limits of Police Station Waris Khan, informed a police spokesman on Thursday.

The detained dacoit has been identified as Yousaf Lahori, he said.

According to him, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking notice of the dacoity incident, formed a special team under the surveillance of SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar and tasked it to trace out the dacoits. The special team of SP managed to arrest a dacoit Akhtar involved in injuring an expatriate during a dacoity bid on Murree Road. A police team raided near graveyard at Zafar Ul Haq Road to arrest his accomplices, he said adding that seeing police party, the dacoits opened firing.

Police retaliated and injured Yousaf Lahori. He said the wounded dacoit was arrested while other dacoits managed to escape from the scene. He said police shifted the injured dacoit to hospital for medical treatment.

SP Rai Mazhar told media that Yousaf Lahori is a notorious dacoit who was also sent to jail by Lahore police for his involvement in street crimes. He said police held him after an exchange of fire. He said police are fully prepared to protect the lives and property of public.

Meanwhile, Westridge police busted an auto theft gang “Aamri Gang” by arresting two of its members and seized five stolen motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession.